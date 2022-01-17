Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.52) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HDD stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €2.70 ($3.07). The company had a trading volume of 818,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.28. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €0.81 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of €3.14 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of $821.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

