Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $276,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $848.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $903.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

