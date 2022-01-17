Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €90.73 ($103.11).

HEN3 stock opened at €82.34 ($93.57) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

