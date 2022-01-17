Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

