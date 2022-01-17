Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,760. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.