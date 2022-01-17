Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 44.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 119.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

