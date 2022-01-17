Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

