Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $200.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.