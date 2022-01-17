Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $391.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

