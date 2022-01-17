Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,674 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $91,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $391.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.21.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

