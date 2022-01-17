Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) versus Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 5 2 1 2.33 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 4.87 $817.00 million $1.37 12.87 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.51 $898.88 million $0.34 3.38

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 30.72% 13.28% 1.26% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets,

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

