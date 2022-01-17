Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at about $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

