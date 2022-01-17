IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IAA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of IAA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.