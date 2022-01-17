ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 282.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 80.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $219.99 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

