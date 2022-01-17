IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of IDYA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 314,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
