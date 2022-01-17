IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 314,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

