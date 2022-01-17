IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 15th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,620 shares of company stock valued at $657,580. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. 128,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. IMARA has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.90.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

