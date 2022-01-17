Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

INCY opened at $74.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

