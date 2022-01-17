IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1,093.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $361.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.89. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $218.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.36.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

