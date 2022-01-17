IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in A10 Networks by 58.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock worth $40,969,988 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

