IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 121 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.05.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $312.54 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.98 and a 200 day moving average of $309.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

