IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $447.80 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

