IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.98 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

