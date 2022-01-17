IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 935,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

