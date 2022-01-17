IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.