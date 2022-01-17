Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,500. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.