Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Get Inotiv alerts:

NOTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inotiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Inotiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.