Insider Selling: Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) insider Gerhard Redelinghuys sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12), for a total transaction of A$1,670,000.00 ($1,201,438.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

