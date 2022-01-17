Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells 91,202 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
