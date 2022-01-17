Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells 91,202 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.