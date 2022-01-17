Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,862 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.

On Monday, January 10th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $294,448.09.

On Friday, January 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $297,812.41.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48.

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

NYSE DK opened at $18.41 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth $201,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

