Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 4,488 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.79 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

