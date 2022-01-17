Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Viad by 98,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $836.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

