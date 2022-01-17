Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.