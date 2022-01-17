Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 9,306 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.