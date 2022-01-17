Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.