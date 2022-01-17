Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

