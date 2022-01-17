Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,024,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $164.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.