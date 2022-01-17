Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $520.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

