Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

