Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 186.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

