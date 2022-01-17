Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

