Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

