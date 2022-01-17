InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 40.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

