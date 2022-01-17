InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $113,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the third quarter worth $150,000.

NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.86 on Monday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

