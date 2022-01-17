Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 441,216 shares of company stock valued at $20,383,139. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,580. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

