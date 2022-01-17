Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $323,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

