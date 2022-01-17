Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

