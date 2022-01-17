Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.
