Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

