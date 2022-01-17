Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Essex Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $380.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

