Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 111,907 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30.

