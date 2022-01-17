Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Cascades (TSE: CAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/12/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.
- 12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.
- 12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE CAS opened at C$13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.93. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
