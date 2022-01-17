Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cascades (CAS)

Cascades (TSE: CAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

1/10/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

1/5/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.93. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

